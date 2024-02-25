Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

