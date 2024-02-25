Numerai GP LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,159 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.16. 13,356,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,198,892. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

