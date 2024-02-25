One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

