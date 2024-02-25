Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.58 or 0.00072899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $395.83 million and $2.06 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

