MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $583.17 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $583.17 million and approximately $68.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $111.07 or 0.00215438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.28 or 1.00028356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 107.13160673 USD and is up 17.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $52,788,217.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

