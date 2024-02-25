MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $583.17 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $583.17 million and approximately $68.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $111.07 or 0.00215438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About MetisDAO
MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.
MetisDAO Token Trading
