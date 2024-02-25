PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.52 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $295.52 million and $3.68 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.37293368 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,610,477.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

