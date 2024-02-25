14,092 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,647. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

