Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,576,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock valued at $414,647,143. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $484.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,374,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261,306. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.