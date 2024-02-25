Cadence Bank Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

