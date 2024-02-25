MQS Management LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

