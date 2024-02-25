HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. HI has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $270,625.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.75 or 0.99992012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00215493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053757 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $448,587.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

