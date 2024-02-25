Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $367.61 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $367.61 billion and $12.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,059.41 or 0.05935781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00024125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,156,024 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

