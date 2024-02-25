Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107.80

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $107.80 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.75 or 0.99992012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00215493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

