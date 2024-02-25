O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 13,718,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,166. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

