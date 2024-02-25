O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $323.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.