JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,349 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1,328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JD.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.90 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

