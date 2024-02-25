Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,481. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

