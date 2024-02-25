Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Future Fund LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 615,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $232,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118,418 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 12.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $583.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

