Cadence Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.