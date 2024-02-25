Merlin Capital Inc Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Merlin Capital Inc increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 98,206,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674,226. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

