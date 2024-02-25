Mendel Money Management Has $388,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

