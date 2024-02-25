Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 98,206,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

