Profund Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

