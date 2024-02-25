Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 119,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

BMY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.