Primecap Management Co. CA Has $63.26 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $63,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

