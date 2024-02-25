Metahero Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $806,703.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000749 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

