DEI (DEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.48

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $152.18 million and approximately $48.48 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00136138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008159 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.