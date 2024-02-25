Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $166,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $473.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.41 and its 200-day moving average is $414.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $475.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $441.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

