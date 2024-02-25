Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.56. 3,981,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.