Mendel Money Management Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.71. 970,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

