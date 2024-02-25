Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

