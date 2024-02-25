O Dell Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

