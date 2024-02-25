McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.