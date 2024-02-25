MQS Management LLC Takes $835,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. AMETEK makes up 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AME traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $178.20. 964,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $179.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

