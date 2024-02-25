Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Texas Community Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 0.04% 0.01% N/A Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 13.79% 7.06% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $14.43 million $1.75 million -58.50 Texas Community Bancshares Competitors $331.74 million $83.10 million 11.18

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Texas Community Bancshares pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 104 510 348 5 2.26

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Texas Community Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Community Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares rivals beat Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

