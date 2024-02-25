Financial Analysis: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) versus UDR (NYSE:UDR)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 13.84 $53.74 million $0.49 47.12 UDR $1.63 billion 7.25 $444.35 million $1.34 26.75

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. UDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CareTrust REIT pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and UDR has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 24.67% 5.14% 2.98% UDR 27.30% 11.26% 4.02%

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareTrust REIT and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 UDR 1 9 6 0 2.31

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. UDR has a consensus price target of $41.94, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Summary

UDR beats CareTrust REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.