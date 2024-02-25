O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.89. The stock had a trading volume of 862,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,410. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

