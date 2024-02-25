Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $573.61 and a 12-month high of $1,319.62. The company has a market cap of $606.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

