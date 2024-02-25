Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,086,000 after buying an additional 5,185,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 111.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 4.0 %

CPRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

