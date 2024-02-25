Operose Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCK opened at $516.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

