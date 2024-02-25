Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.65. 1,211,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,240. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

