The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Meritage Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,376 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 6.6% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.34% of Progressive worth $277,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $192.60.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

