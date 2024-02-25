iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $48,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $107.97. 3,146,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,926. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

