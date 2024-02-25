Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

