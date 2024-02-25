Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

