Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $10,268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,671,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,526,000 after buying an additional 214,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 168,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

