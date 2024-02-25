PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $484.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $494.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

