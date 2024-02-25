Mendel Money Management Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.