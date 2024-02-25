MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,506 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. 1,125,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

