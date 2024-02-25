Meritage Group LP Purchases 655 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. 3,772,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

